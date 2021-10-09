F1

“Either we’re not doing something right, or Alpha Tauri is doing something very well”– Max Verstappen gets brutally critical with his team after Red Bull ace fails to secure pole in Turkish GP qualifying

"Either we're not doing something right, or Alpha Tauri is doing something very well"– Max Verstappen gets brutally critical with his team after Red Bull ace fails to secure pole in Turkish GP qualifying
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I should be able to keep him behind, hopefully" - Valtteri Bottas hoping to keep fellow front-grid starter Max Verstappen behind during Turkish GP start
Next Article
“The Bulls can’t say things now without going out and proving it”: When Larry Bird made sure he paid back after getting embarrassed by Michael Jordan and the Bulls
Latest Posts