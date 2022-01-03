F1

“A lot of components had to change” – McLaren 2021 car design would have been different if it had not changed to Mercedes’ power unit

"A lot of components had to change" - McLaren 2021 car design would have been different if it had not changed to Mercedes' power unit
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Thank you Jimmy Butler, appreciate you!": Karl Anthony-Towns thanks the Miami Heat forward for leading the Timberwolves to the playoffs despite having issues off the court at the time
Next Article
"I'm happy to share so many years with Kimi"– Fernando Alonso opens up about his relationship with Kimi Raikkonen
F1 Latest News
"I'm happy to share so many years with Kimi"– Fernando Alonso opens up about his relationship with Kimi Raikkonen
“I’m happy to share so many years with Kimi”– Fernando Alonso opens up about his relationship with Kimi Raikkonen

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen started their trade in F1 together in 2001, and now…