“A lot of positive noises out of Ferrari”- Ferrari is optimistic about its new engine ahead of the 2022 season

Ferrari is reportedly showing a lot of optimism regarding their 2022 power unit ahead of the start of the 2022 F1 championship.

There have been many predictions regarding Ferrari’s performance in the 2022 season. Red bull’s Christian Horner even said that Ferrari might ‘smash us out of the park’ in 2022.

F1 experts Karun Chandhok and Ted Kravitz have also heard encouraging things about the new power unit. The latter heard a lot of positive noises out of Ferrari. The former was told, “they feel they made big gains on the power-unit side.”

On the engine side of the operation, Spanish media outlet Marca reported “not only relative optimism. But a lot of optimism in terms of the work that has been done for more than a year.”

Citing an Italy-based source, Marco added, “The engine data looks very good, enough to be on a par with Honda and Mercedes in 2021.”

“The aero and cornering data are also good. But the big question is – what are they doing or finding in other teams? Despite this, the feeling is they (Ferrari) have worked very well, with full dedication and a lot of anticipation.”

Ferrari targets to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull

The new design is being lauded as ‘Superfast’ at Maranello. However, Ferrari’s sporting director Laurent Mekies or team principal Mattia Binotto are not saying the same things.

Furthermore, Marca quoted Binotto saying, “Obviously, we assume that if Mercedes and Red Bull have managed to develop the cars we have seen in recent years.”

“It means they have tools, methodologies, calculations, simulations and other certainties that have been fine-tuned over time.”

“I think it’s presumptuous to say today we will beat Mercedes and Red Bull. I think the right approach is to aim to compete against them.”

Ferrari has confirmed that the new car would be titled the F1-75.

