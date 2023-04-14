“A Matter of Time Till I’m No Longer Good With It”: Daniel Ricciardo Warns Red Bull of Ticking Clock on Sideline Life

Daniel Ricciardo has recently opened up on his sideline life at Red Bull. The man from Land Down Under has revealed that he’s good as of now, but he would not like to be in the same condition for a longer period.

During a recent interview with F1 Australian Grand Prix in Albert Park, Ricciardo shared his future motives. During the interview, the Honey Badger gave a mixed reaction when asked what he felt about missing out on the grid action.

The 33-year-old driver stated that he doesn’t feel done as yet and believes his sideline life will not be forever. Ricciardo spends much time outside the major action since Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are Red Bull’s chosen drivers.

However, the Honey Badger warned his team, Red Bull, that he wouldn’t like this position forever. The former McLaren star said, referring to the sideline time, “It’s a matter of time till I’m no longer good with it.”

Ricciardo is content with sideline time so far

During the interview, the 33-year-old conveyed that he is doing alright so far with his time on the team. When asked if he fears missing out, Ricciardo said he feels okay.

The Honey Badger was bestowed with a reserve driver and promotional role at the Milton-Keynes-based team. The Australian driver also stated that he is happy watching from afar and learning a little with a “wide-view lens.”

Looking forward to returning home 😊 https://t.co/cT3yFUXBhz — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) November 23, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo has joined the defending champions after spending two bitter-sweet years at McLaren. The Aussie returned to the team he calls ‘home’ after departing at the end of 2018.

Honey Badger holds himself a solid 10 in RB colors

As the Australian driver arrived at the Austrian team ahead of the 2023 F1 season, this was his first tour to his home country in Red Bull colors, after departing the team in 2018, of course, which he regrets.

When in Australia, the driver was asked how he felt to be back in the team where he won most of his races. The 33-year-old pilot shared he feels very good to be back and feels an absolute 10 on the Red Bull colors.

Furthermore, the Red Bull family of Max Verstappen, Christian Horner, Helmut Marko, and newly appointed Sergio Perez welcomed the bright Daniel Ricciardo into the team with wide arms.