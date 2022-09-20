A Michael Jordan quote that Daniel Ricciardo applies in every sphere of his life

Daniel Ricciardo is a massive fan of Michael Jordan and draws huge inspiration from him, but one quote by the GOAT has stuck with him.

Michael Jordan’s success in NBA has been inspiring. What he has achieved is unparallel and can’t be easily replicated. Therefore, there is no doubt various prominent sportspersons draw inspiration from him.

F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he has been a huge MJ fan. He often remarked that he had several posters and quotes of Jordan in his room when he was a kid.

But one quote by the Chicago Bulls Legend has specifically stuck with Ricciardo- “You miss 100% of your shots that you don’t take.” While chatting with Ricciardo on his podcast, Nico Rosberg brought this topic up.

And the Honey Badger admitted that he absolutely follows this mantra in his life. He also mentions that he tries to implement this even with his friends and bring them out of a professional dilemma.

“I encourage that with anyone, and that’s obviously in a racing term and him in a basketball reference, but it can be with anything,” said Ricciardo.

“Even with my friends, when I see that if some of my friends aren’t happy with their life or their job or what they’re doing. Well, I am just like, what’s the point like why are you still doing this what are you afraid of just go for it and try. If you fail, who cares?”

Also read: Nico Rosberg feared 8 GP winner Daniel Ricciardo in his rear view

Daniel Ricciardo suggests everyone make the most out of life

Ricciardo adds to the above comments by saying many of his friends wonder about going abroad to find new work. In response, the Australian race driver tells them why not.

The 33-year-old adds that going abroad, even if they fail, will have so many new experiences from the traveling that they won’t come with a “tail between their legs.”

britcedes love daniel ricciardo, they’re just like me! pic.twitter.com/Yn3pKnGJnH — francesca (@63WILS0N) September 9, 2022

He philosophizes that every person has only one chance, so why not make the most of it? Certainly, Ricciardo did by becoming one of this generation’s most respected F1 drivers.

Also read: When Red Bull chief bashed Daniel Ricciardo for quitting after out lap