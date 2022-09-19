“You’re an idiot” – When Red Bull chief bashed Daniel Ricciardo for quitting after out lap

8-time GP winner Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he almost ended his Red Bull journey before starting his F1 career.

Red Bull has played a crucial role in Daniel Ricciardo’s career racing. The Australian driver became a member of the Red Bull family when he joined its junior team at 19.

Making his F1 debut at Silverstone in 2011, he raced for two years with Scuderia Toro Rosso before signing for Red Bull Racing alongside Sebastian Vettel in 2014.

Remembering his experience with the feared and legendary Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, Ricciardo admits that “it wasn’t always nice seeing his name pop up”.

The current McLaren driver also conceded that Marko was also very helpful and that it always reminded him of where he stood with him. According to him, Marko had a significant positive influence on his career.

“He was always very passionate,” he said in Nico Rosberg’s Beyond Victory podcast. “He cared, and because he cared so much, he was also very hard and firm.”

“Every time I finished a conversation with him on the phone, I knew where I stood and what he expected, so it made me grow up quickly. I respect him a lot for that.

Ricciardo was afraid to pick up Helmut Marko’s calls

Ricciardo admits that when Marko’s name came up on his phone, he knew he was in for a tough conversation.

“But you’re like, if I don’t answer it now, I’m just going to have to do it later. Sometimes you just have to listen and nod and suck it up.”

Ricciardo then explained how Marko reacted when things didn’t go as planned. The then 20-year-old Australian had fractured his wrist, falling off his mountain bike just two weeks before his first tryout for Red Bull.

Because of this, he almost missed his first scheduled Formula Renault 3.5 test, which may have ended his Red Bull journey before even starting.

In the end, the Aussie driver did manage to make it to the next test at Magny-Cours, but his wrist still wasn’t fully healed.

“I did the out lap and came straight back to the pits. I just said sorry, guys; I can’t. Then my phone rang; Marko asked: ‘What happened? I was like, I tried, I couldn’t, I’m so sorry, but I’ll let it heal and don’t worry, I’ll be ready for the first race.”

“I knew it was going to be tough because there was a moment of silence, then he said, you’re an idiot, and he hung up.”

The Perth born added that he was practically driving one-handed, but he did impress Marko enough to secure a drive and redeem himself by winning in his first year. Ricciardo has since won 8 Grand Prix in his F1 career.

