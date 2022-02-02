“A more autonomous Alfa!”- Alfa Romeo will no longer use Ferrari’s gearbox or suspension

Alfa Romeo has announced that it will be producing its gearbox and suspension to become a more independent manufacturer.

The Hinwil team is taking a step back from Ferrari. Alfa Romeo previously procured their gearbox, suspension and power unit from the Maranello based team.

Team Principal Fredric Vasseur has emphasized a technical line that is less dependent on other manufacturers. This shift is one of the first steps in that direction.

Alfa Romeo has been seeking greater design flexibility to approach the regulations introduced in 2022. After coming back from financial troubles, the new season is an opportunity to start anew.

According to rumours coming out of the Alfa camp, the new car will have a shorter wheelbase than the prancing horses. It will incorporate a different rear pull rod. Along with the new chassis, the car’s aerodynamic design is expected to include slender and long sides above the Venturi tunnel.

The Zurich-based unit wants to establish credibility as a manufacturer and make itself attractive in a market that is flooded with incoming motorists.

Alfa Romeo has a new drivers line up to compliment a new car ahead of the next season

In a series of moves that Alfa hopes will get them up the midfield, they have changed their driver lineup entirely. Valterri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will replace Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Räikkönen announced his retirement from the sport last season after an illustrious career. Giovinazzi remains a reserve driver for Ferrari and is driving for Penske Autosport in Formula 1.

Bottas’ fares as a lead driver and how Zhou performs in his rookie season are up in the air. There’s been much optimism coming from Alfa, especially concerning the Fin. Vasseur commented, “For me, [Bottas] is the guy, and I want to give [Bottas] the stability. [Bottas] will give back to the team the stability.”

