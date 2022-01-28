F1

“It’s complex because it’s a very important decision”: Alfa Romeo boss insists it was difficult for him to say goodbye to Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi

"The fact he worked with Mercedes will be an asset for sure" - Frederic Vasseur reveals reasons for hiring Valtteri Bottas for Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur dismisses suggestions that replacing Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi…