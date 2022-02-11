“A new era is beginning in Formula 1”- Aston Martin boss believes the team will succeed in the future

Aston Martin launched its new car for the 2022 campaign however rumours say that the team is not happy with their new car.

This week, three F1 teams revealed their cars including Haas, Red Bull and Aston Martin. While Haas and Red Bull only showcased their livery on a dummy car, Aston Martin unveiled their actual car that they would be racing this season.

Motorsport Italy also said that the team is not planning to spend the entire upcoming season with this car design. Despite this, the CEO of the team, Martin Whitmarsh believes that the team will succeed in the future.

Whitmarsh returned to the sport with the Silverstone-based team in 2021. He praised the team’s development and said, “A new era is beginning in Formula 1 and we are in an incredibly exciting time.”

Aston Martin has an optimistic mindset

Whitmarsh said that the process of getting to know the teams is progressing perfectly ahead of the 2022 season. He said, “I am convinced that the team has a great future ahead. There are real racers in this team who are proud of what they do.”

“Overall we continue to improve. Gradually Increasing our budget to the maximum that is limited by the rules. Trying to bring in the most talented not only from Formula 1 but also from other fields to achieve our goal of fighting to win the world title.”

After Otmar Szafnauer left, the Silverstone-based team appointed Mike Krack as their new team principal. Whitmarsh said, “His appointment also demonstrates the seriousness of our intentions. He has over 10 years of experience in Formula 1 and has successfully led BMW’s global motorsport program.”

“His arrival will further strengthen our management team,” he concluded.

