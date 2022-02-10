“They are working on a completely new car for mid-season”: Aston Martin are reportedly not happy with their 2022 car and will work on improving it

Aston Martin were the first team to offer fans a complete look at their 2022 F1 car, but the team isn’t happy with it’s initial results.

Three teams have revealed their 2022 F1 cars as of 10th February. Haas and Red Bull however, only showcased their new livery on a dummy car and fans were left disappointed.

Aston Martin on the other hand revealed the actual car they are going to use this season. Their entire launch event was a success and people praised the way they brought light to the AMR22.

They will soon be taking part in a shakedown around the Silverstone circuit, and will release a video of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll in their new cars respectively.

Amidst all this, there seems to be some internal problems within the British team. According to Motorsport Italy, they aren’t happy with the car they’ve made as of now. In a YouTube video, Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes were speaking about their issues.

According to them, the Silverstone based outfit are not planning on spending the whole of 2022 with this car design. They’ll be working towards a ‘completely new’ version of the car mid-season.

Williams are also struggling with their 2022 car, just like Aston Martin

The two journalists then went on to talk about another team that is looking to make strides in 2022. After spending years scrambling in the back of the grid, Williams want to return to the points on a regular basis this year.

Under a new ownership and management, many felt that the Wantage based team had the right resources to continue their forward march. However, according to Piola and Nugnes, they are facing troubles in their factory as well.

Williams are apparently having troubles assembling the parts of their car. As a result, the car they reveal during their launch event, won’t be the one that they use throughout the season.

With new regulations set to shake the field up massively, it’s very important for the teams to get things right. If they don’t, they could be stuck with the wrong mechanical package for a very long time.

