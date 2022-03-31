“The bar is much higher there” – Former F1 driver believes Mick Schumacher incident occured as he tried to match teammate’s pace in Saudi Arabia

Former F1 driver Christian Danner gives his thoughts on Mick Schumacher’s crash and how the German has to work very hard to match Magnussen.

Mick Schumacher has had a shaky start in the new regulations era. He faced two different types of drivers in his two seasons with Haas.

In his rookie year, he faced fellow rookie Nikita Mazepin and outperformed him comfortably. However, in the second year, Schumacher is facing a much more difficult task catching up with Kevin Magnussen.

Former Force India managing director Colin Kolles feels that Schumacher “has to work very hard to get the level of Magnussen.”

Hard work is required to be on par with KMag Mick Schumacher recently turned 23 and has plenty of time to develop into a championship talent. Kevin Magnussen on the other hand has already worked with the team since 2017.

Based on the 2022 season, Magnussen has scored two points finishes as the Haas VF22 looks capable enough to compete in midfield. Whereas, the German is yet to score a point in his F1 career.

Kolles shares his viewpoint that the pressure is starting to grow on Schumacher. The Danish driver came back without testing and also had a year off to focus on other motorsports.

“He has to work very hard to get to the level of Kevin Magnussen. He [Magnussen] won’t get worse either, but rather better,” he explained.

Catching Magnussen caused the accident?

Former F1 driver Christian Danner believes that Mick Schumacher’s crash in Saudi Arabia was due to the latter trying to match Magnussen by reaching Q3.

“It was really a shocking moment, a result of the pressure his new team-mate is putting on him,” Danner explains.

The bar is much higher there and the great thing is he accepts the challenge,” he concludes.