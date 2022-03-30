“Oh hell naw… oh you driving, driving” – NBA star Jimmy Butler freaks out in a F1 ride along with McLaren’s Lando Norris

NBA star Jimmy Butler had a hilarious reaction when McLaren’s Lando Norris took him for a ride-along in 2019.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler appeared in the Candian Grand Prix in 2019 as a guest of honour and McLaren driver Lando Norris took him for a ride along the circuit.

At first, Butler was not so sure about going on the ride as he knew about the speed he was about to encounter. However, he came to the track with the actress Liza Koshy and after her own ride experience, she convinced him of giving it a try.

6.5 ft tall Butler had a problem getting inside the McLaren as his helmet got stuck in the door. Norris slipped in a hilarious suggestion for him saying, “you need a sunroof for your head.”

Butler requested Norris to not go that fast but we all know that was not going to happen. “You are going too fast!” Butler yelled. “Oh hell naw… oh you driving, driving.”

As much as Norris seemed to enjoy doing what he loves, Butler clutched his heart for most of the ride. The NBA star was however a bit relieved when the British driver cracked open the window after the ride.

As soon as he got out of the car he raised his arms in the air and told the audience, “Oh my God, I wasn’t scared y’all. I made it.”

He also said, “You drive like a bat out of hell in there. It’s all funny now until I pass out. I drive a Toyota Sienna just so you know and I want to go slow, I never want to go fast. I hate going fast.”

Lando Norris brutally honest about McLaren’s situation

In the 2022 season, McLaren has gotten off on the wrong foot following the aggressive technical regulations.

Starting from P11, Norris finished the race with P7 in Jeddah last weekend. While it seemed like a slightly better performance than what they had delivered in Bahrain, McLaren’s problems are far larger.

After the race in Saudi Arabia, the Briton said that the performance in Jeddah was as high as they could go if no improvements are made. He explained that had the Jeddah Corniche Circuit been a track with less fast corners like Bahrain, they would have been way down in the standings.

“No, the only way is not up,” said Norris during his post-race interview. “For us, it can only be down. I love to be positive, but on slow speed, we are really bad, we’re a long long way off.”

“Bahrain was evidence of that, so when we come to a track here (Jeddah), we can show more speed than our car got in medium and high-speed corners.”

