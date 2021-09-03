“A small way to get one up on the 70,000 Dutch fans”– Lewis Hamilton fans splashes £1,600 to fly a supportive message at Dutch GP

“A small way to get one up on the 70,000 Dutch fans”– Lewis Hamilton fan spends £1,600 to show support amidst the hostile crowd at Zandvoort.

Lewis Hamilton at Zandvoort is standing up against 70,000 people, who desperately want him to lose against their homeboy Max Verstappen.

However, Hamilton is not facing absolute opposition at Zandvoort, as one of his fans has hired a private air carrier to send across a message of Hamilton appreciation during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Here is the plane taking off this morning #TeamLH…going up and down Zandvoort beach now @LewisHamilton 💜 pic.twitter.com/PEidanDUez — @thestaveros (@the_staveros) September 3, 2021

The fan from Lancashire has apparently spent £1,600 for flying a message “7 X WDC. Simply lovely” to overpower the hostility of the Dutch fans against the 36-year-old F1 driver.

“It’s a cheeky opportunity to show Lewis some extra support as he steps into the lion’s den here in Max’s back yard. I hope, a small way to get one up on the 70,000 Dutch fans that will surround and outnumber us few Lewis and Mercedes fans here at the track this weekend.

“We may be few, but as Lewis says..still we rise!”

What weekend holds?

The Dutch GP organizer Jan Lammers has insisted the fans not boo Hamilton this weekend, and when the media expected the same from Verstappen on Thursday, the Red Bull superstar said he has no control over the Orange Army.

Thus, conceding that he can’t do anything to stop fans booing Hamilton this weekend. While publishing this article, the FP! was still going on, and during its run time, there was no inappropriate behaviour towards Hamilton.

But, with the competitive days being on Saturday and Sunday, the true nature of fans would only reveal in the following sessions, and the free practices are just introductory phases.

Nevertheless, both the drivers would be eyeing a win at Zandvoort to establish mileage over each other in the championship fight.