“A sort of qualifying tire”– Valtteri Bottas thinks soft tyres will only be used for qualifying in Melbourne

Valtteri Bottas thinks that the jump in compound tyres by Pirelli for Melbourne only reflects that soft tyres will only be for qualifying.

Formula 1 is about to return to Melbourne after a gap of almost three years. Since F1 last raced in Albert Park, the track has gone through some radical remodifications.

The new layout has increased DRS zones from two to four (highest in F1). Thus, it will enhance the overtaking opportunities with the intention to increase competition.

But coming onto the tyre strategy, teams will not be relying on soft tyres for the race. Instead, they would be using it for only qualifying purposes. This estimation is made by Valtteri Bottas after seeing the tyre combination of C2, C3 & C5 by Pirelli for this weekend.

“The jump of a compound clearly makes the C5 a sort of qualifying tire,” confirmed Bottas to Motorsport Italy (translated by Google). “And I think everyone will try to save as many sets in free practice to have them available on Saturday afternoon.”

“It will really be a one-lap tire. So I don’t think we will see it in the race on Sunday, but it will be interesting to see how long it will allow us to lap on Saturday. If we have only one lap, it will be forbidden to make mistakes.”

Valtteri Bottas claims Australian GP will be exciting

Seeing the new layout of the track, Bottas is pretty excited about the race. He was the last race winner at Melbourne, though he doesn’t expect himself to win this year, he feels the race on Sunday will be thrilling.

“The changes made to the track are really positive. The circuit has become a a little faster and a little smoother, and there will be more opportunities for overtaking.”

“I’m sure we will see more wheel-to-wheel action than in the last few races that have been held here, the chicane at ’10’ has become a very quick point.”

“It will be interesting to see how much it helps to see overtaking under braking on the ’11’ or if it will be. It is possible to attack even earlier, despite the high speed.”

