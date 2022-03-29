“No spillage this time!”- Alfa Romeo share hilarious video of Valtteri Bottas avoiding the ‘mistake’ he made whilst at Mercedes

A video of Valtteri Bottas spilling coffee while fist bumping the Mercedes social media admin went viral during his time in Brackley.

It’s 2022 now and Bottas has moved on from the five years he spent at Mercedes. He seems like a whole new man, and above all, is leading Alfa Romeo as an experienced driver, carrying the team forward.

His video of spilling his coffee, followed by a wry smile became a hit when he was at Mercedes. However, it’s safe to say that the Finn has learned from his mistakes.

Alfa Romeo shared a video on their social media platform, where the 32-year old was walking towards the social media admin, with a cup of coffee in hand. The latter put his hand out for a fist-pump and F1 fans might have had a ‘Deja-vu’ moment there.

Bottas meanwhile, carefully put his drink in his other hand, before returning the fist pump. He followed it with a smile and a wink, before walking away, happy that he didn’t repeat his Mercedes ‘mistake’!

Valtteri Bottas relishing the battle with his former teammate Lewis Hamilton

While Bottas and Alfa Romeo have had a strong start to the 2022 season, Mercedes have had an underwhelming one. They did get a podium finish in Bahrain, but for team that has dominated F1 for eight years, being third in the standings behind Ferrari and Red Bull isn’t enough.

In particular, Lewis Hamilton’s performance in Saudi Arabia shocked many. The seven-time World Champion qualified in P16, and earned just one solitary point in the race finishing tenth.

After the race in Jeddah, Bottas revealed that he had no idea what went wrong with his former teammate.

“It’s weird to see. I would guess he had some kind of issue, I don’t know,” Bottas said to Racing News 365. “It is surprising to see them struggling, but it’s also nice to be able to battle with them.”

Talking about his first season with Alfa Romeo, Bottas said that he was pleased with his outing so far. In particular, he’s happy with his role as the ‘experienced driver’ in the team. He looks forward to helping his rookie teammate Guanyu Zhou settle into F1.

