“A step closer to F1 (on merit)”: Former Red Bull driver takes a cheeky dig at new Alfa Romeo star Guanyu Zhou while praising his Alpine academy colleague Oscar Piastri

Mark Webber took a sly dig at Guanyu Zhou after suggesting fellow Alpine academy driver Oscar Piastri reached F1 “on merit”.

It has been a week of announcements in the world of F1. The grid for 2022 is finally sorted, with Alfa Romeo unveiling Zhou as their new driver. The 22-year-old will replace an outgoing Antonio Giovinazzi at the Swiss team. He becomes the first Chinese driver to secure a full-time seat in the sport.

Zhou was a part of the Alpine driver academy, as is Oscar Piastri. The young Aussie has had a groundbreaking season in Formula 2 and is the firm favourite to win the title. However, it was Zhou who got the nod in Formula 1. Piastri, too made his way into the big league but only as a reserve driver for Alpine.

On the other hand, Zhou will team up multiple time race winner Valtteri Bottas at the Hinwil based team. There has been speculation that the Shanghai-born driver only got the seat because of strong financial backing.

Several people, including the departing Giovinazzi have hinted at the same. Former Red Bull driver Webber seems to agree.

“A very solid step closer to his final destination, #onmerit”, Webber’s Instagram story says

Webber has been a mentor to his compatriot Piastri for a long time. They share a close bond, and Webber has played a massive role in making Piastri a better driver. Therefore, it was a proud moment for the 45-year-old when his protégé went a step closer to realizing his F1 dream.

However, adding a “#onmerit” in his congratulatory Instagram story is bound to stir up some controversy. It suggests that the former Red Bull driver feels Zhou didn’t get into F1 based on talent but rather due to money.

The new Alfa Romeo driver has to work very hard to prove his doubters wrong when he starts his F1 journey next year. On the other hand, a driver as talented as Piastri has to be only a matter of time before a team gives him his shot.

For now, he will be helping his team in simulation and development work back at the factory in Enstone.

