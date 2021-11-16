“Maybe one day”- Ferrari driver unveils disappointment on Instagram after getting snubbed for F1 with Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo announcement

Ferrari driver Callum Ilott shares his disappointment with Alfa Romeo not going with him for 2022 and announcing Guanyu Zhou.

Ferrari’s Callum Ilott, who is now plying his trade in IndyCar, displayed his disappointment with the recent turn of events in Formula1 drivers’ change.

The 2020 F2 runner up was very close to being signed by Alfa Romeo in 2021. However, the Swiss team thought to stay with Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

Now with both drivers set to depart at the end of this season. Alfa Romeo didn’t even list him as a prominent candidate to replace either of the drivers. Instead, they signed Valtteri Bottas, and now they have announced Guanyu Zhou for 2022.

Discouraged by the update of Zhou, Ilott has shared his disappointment. But promised to make his return by posting a series of photos of him from his few appearances in the free practices in 2020.

Ferrari drivers head out of Sauber

With the exit of Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo will have no driver associated with Ferrari. Bottas coming out of a dream stint in Mercedes to Zhou, is exiting Alpine’s academy and pushing his move to F1 through support from his native land.

The fourth oldest team in F1 so far has been the biggest ally of Ferrari. Through providing power unit services, the Maranello-based team usually utilized one of the two seats in the team to promote its junior drivers.

But that seems to come to an end, with Sauber eyeing for more autonomy. And maybe, they soon enter a deal with either Audi or Porsche ahead of their entry in F1 from 2025 onwards with new engine regulations.

With Giovinazzi’s departure, Alfa Romeo’s boss Frederic Vasseur pledged to continue ties with the Italian.