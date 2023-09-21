A Year After Failing to Buy $60 Game, Nintendo Nerd Lewis Hamilton Seems to Give Another Try to His Gaming Desire

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton went to a Nintendo shop in Montreal, Canada, to buy a Mario Kart. However, he failed to buy the $60 item back then. Now, coming into 2023 Japanese GP, he ventured into a similar shop in a nerd avatar. However, this time, he didn’t mention what he went to buy, as seen in Team LH44 Japan’s X post, but it is believed he had the same Mario Kart in his mind.

When Hamilton did not get the desired Mario Kart in Canada, he opted for Sega Genesis, per Nintendolife. Furthermore, he also eyed the Senna game they had in store, which the Mercedes driver took with him.

This was all because Hamilton had the urge to play old games. Following the purchase of his Senna game, he spent multiple nights playing it. Therefore, he was out once again in Japan at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Lewis Hamilton out with his nerd avatar in a hat

After last year’s failure, Hamilton was out again in search of the Mario Kart, perhaps. As he ventured inside the shops in Japan, his avatar in a hat became instantly viral on social media. As fans shared the picture on X, formerly Twitter, there were multiple reactions to it. Given below are some of the reactions taken from X:

@lukewarmf1 had different stats to share on Hamilton.

@mahvericks had an interesting view on the toad hat

Admittedly, Lewis Hamilton also went to a gaming store in 2020. This time, he was with other fellow drivers and played Call of Duty. Now, the same drivers will race against him in Suzuka.

Hamilton and his Suzuka prospect

Lewis Hamilton comes fresh off his podium in the recently concluded Singapore Grand Prix. Even though the seven-time world champion was supposed to finish in P4, the last-moment crash by George Russell saw Hamilton get a place ahead.

Following the conclusion of the race, the British driver said that he had a different tactic in mind, which was different from that of the team. It could have helped them to fetch the win at Marina Bay Circuit. Nevertheless, he would like to have a go at Suzuka instead.

When it comes to Hamilton’s prospects in Japan, the chances aren’t that bright. Even though he won’t go to the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix as the firm favorite, after Carlos Sainz’s Singapore win, he can very well fancy a GP victory, thanks to the grid coming closer than ever.