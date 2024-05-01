“If You Love Gronk, That’s Fine”: Shannon Sharpe Crowns Travis Kelce as the Greatest Tight End of All Time

The Kansas City Chiefs locked in Travis Kelce with a hefty two-year, $34.25 million contract as they gear up for a shot at history with a third consecutive Super Bowl win. But it’s not just the fans celebrating—Shannon Sharpe himself sees Travis as a deserving athlete and has dubbed him the undisputed Greatest Tight End of All Time.

On the “Nightcap” podcast, Shannon Sharpe and co-host Chad Johnson delved into Travis Kelce’s groundbreaking contract extension. Sharpe passionately argued that Kelce’s status as the NFL’s highest-paid tight end is well-deserved. Citing Kelce’s remarkable career achievements, Sharpe even emphasized that few players, even among the elite, can rival Kelce’s impact on the game.

“He should be the highest paid. I think he is the best tight end in football. I think he is the best tight end of all time based on what he’s done,” Shannon said. “You can debate if you want. If you love Gronk, that’s fine. If you love Tony Gonzalez, that’s fine.”

Notably, Killa Trav inked a two-year, $34.25 million deal, with $17 million guaranteed. That’s an eye-popping $17.125 million yearly average, topping Darren Waller’s previous record, as per Spotrac.

Shannon Sharpe, speaking from his own gridiron glory days, is all in on Kelce’s highest-paid TE status. He highlighted Kelce’s epic regular season plays, playoff magic, and Pro Bowl nods as undeniable evidence. Chad Johnson is on board too, backing Sharpe’s opinion.

Chad Johnson Says Travis Kelce Is Patrick Mahomes’ Safety Blanket

Chad Johnson chimed in, echoing Sharpe’s sentiments, highlighting the undeniable fact that Travis Kelce deserved to be the highest-paid tight end. He pointed out Patrick Mahomes‘ supportive social media post after Kelce’s deal was confirmed, stressing Mahomes’ recognition of Kelce’s role in the Chiefs’ offense.

The former NFL wide receiver even mentioned how crucial it is in the NFL to keep key players like Kelce around to keep the team’s engine running smoothly. He added:

“Travis Kelce is a very vital, important part of that offense. I would say he is Patrick Mahomes’ security blanket. You know, if you’re in high water, if you snap the ball, you need a play on a certain down: Travis Kelce is that guy that you look forward to going to.”

Shannon Sharpe echoed Chad Johnson’s sentiments, gushing over Travis Kelce’s jaw-dropping records that set him apart from the pack. Kelce’s streak of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons, with a near miss last year by just 16 yards, leaves competitors in the dust—Tony Gonzales trails with only four.

Moreover, it doesn’t stop there. Kelce’s league-leading receiving yards and catches in a season are just the tip of the iceberg. With his lightning-fast ascent to 10,000 career receiving yards, Kelce’s elite talent is etched in NFL history. And like his brother, Jason Kelce, he’s sure to leave an indelible mark on the game.