mobile app bar

“Actual Chassis That Crashed Into Alain Prost”: Lewis Hamilton Drove Exact Replica of Ayrton Senna’s Car in Brazil

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, So Paulo, Brazil. 3.November.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drives Ayrton Sennas 1990 Mclaren/Honda car during Formula One Brazil Grand Prix

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, So Paulo, Brazil. 3.November.2024; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team drives Ayrton Sennas 1990 Mclaren/Honda car during Formula One Brazil Grand Prix | Credits- IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The 2024 Sao Paulo GP was tough for Lewis Hamilton, as the Mercedes W15 wasn’t performing as he would have liked. However, beyond his F1 performance, the weekend was a memorable one: Hamilton had the chance to drive the very same car his idol, Ayrton Senna, competed in during the 1990 season.

Hamilton took the MP4/5B for a spin—the very model Senna used to defeat Alain Prost in the World Championship that year. Presenter Tom Clarkson also pointed out that this was the exact car Senna drove in the 1990 Japanese GP, where he had a rather infamous crash with Prost.

“…the actual chassis that crashed into Alain Prost at Suzuka. It’s got Ayrton’s original seat in it, Ayrton’s original steering wheel, it’s the original gearbox, and the original engine, and Lewis looked really moved,” said Clarkson on the F1 Nation Podcast.

The incident narrated by Clarkson is widely regarded as one of the most infamous moments in F1. The 1990 title fight came down to Senna and his arch-rival, Prost, who was then driving for Ferrari. As they approached Turn 1 at the Suzuka Circuit, they made contact, resulting in a retirement for both drivers.

Fortunately for Senna, the fact that they both finished with zero points allowed him to become the World Champion that year, albeit controversially.

As Clarkson revealed, Hamilton was deeply moved—and understandably so. He got his hands on a legendary car that has miraculously remained intact over the years, a rarity since components like steering wheels and seats belonging to top drivers are almost always auctioned off individually.

For the seven-time World Champion, it must have been a breath of fresh air to finally experience something truly stimulating and inspirational that weekend. Otherwise, the #44 driver faced a horror show, struggling to tame his own Mercedes F1 car.

Hamilton would choose Senna’s car over the W15

The real extent of Mercedes’ problems was apparent during the race in Sao Paolo. Unlike his teammate George Russell, Hamilton struggled to handle the car, with onboard footage suggesting that he had to fight exceptionally hard just to keep it on the line.

Labeling it as the worst car he has ever driven, Hamilton was in a completely different mood when he buckled himself into Senna’s MP4/5B. “I would race with that car today if I could,” said Hamilton.

That said, Hamilton couldn’t help but express a bit of regret that he couldn’t race in Senna’s car itself. Taking a sly dig at the W15 and his lack of connection with it, he joked that he’d probably enjoy driving a car from the ’90s far more than his own modern GP machine.

After a tough battle having started all the way down from P16 on the grid, Hamilton finished the race in tenth, earning a solitary point.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these