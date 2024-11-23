“Adele Loves Papaya,” McLaren Declares After Pop Icon Poses With Lando Norris’ F1 Car in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas GP has lived up to its hype of being one of the most glamorous events on the F1 calendar. In 2023, several celebrities from all over the States and the World flocked to the iconic strip, and 2024 has been no different so far.

Pop icon and 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele was among those in attendance, adding her star power to the already electric atmosphere in the Sin City. The Briton was McLaren’s guest during the weekend, with fans thrilled to see the Woking-based squad share photos of her in front of Lando Norris‘ papaya car. “FINALLY a good guest,” one excited fan wrote.

McLaren captioned the post, “Rumor has it, the one and only Adele loves papaya.” This was not just them declaring Adele as a fan, but also subtle promotion of the 36-year-old’s hit song ‘Rumor Has It’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

While it isn’t clear if Adele is a true McLaren supporter or not, she could certainly hold them as one of her favorites, since it is a British team. Plus, it also has a British driver in Norris, a huge fan of hers.

Earlier this year, Norris teamed up with content creators AngryGinge and Fifakill to take part in a sing-along to Adele’s song ‘Set Fire to the Rain’, as part of a segment for his brand Quadrant.

Adele will be cheering Norris and Oscar Piastri on for the Las Vegas GP race on Saturday, and the drivers will need all the support they can get. P6 and P8 — the starting positions for Norris and Piastri respectively; hardly what they would have wanted in McLaren’s quest for its first Constructors’ title since 1998. Currently, they lead Ferrari by 34 points.