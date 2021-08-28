“Adele danced to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ at Savannah James’ birthday bash”: LeBron James throws surprise party for his wife’s 35th birthday in Los Angeles

Savannah James’ 35th birthday bash was a surprise party thrown by LeBron James. Guests like Adele had some great time with the James’ yesterday.

Savannah James and LeBron are perhaps the fairytale love story that every athlete craves to have. Many great sportspersons from all generations have had ups and downs in their love lives. But that isn’t the case with James at all.

Apart from a brief spell in the late noughties and early 2010s when they split for a bit, James and Savannah have been going strong together since their high school days. Their relationship is now at the two-decade mark essentially.

Even so, LeBron dotes on his wife as any other loving husband would. Birthdays, anniversaries and family events alike, everything is celebrated with the appropriate aplomb by the James household.

Adele dances to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ at Savannah James’ birthday bash on LeBron James’ IG stories

Given that it was Savannah’s 20th birthday as LeBron’s partner, James definitely wanted to make a special gesture. Judging from how the party went in LA yesterday, it seems LeBron was able to achieve what he set out to.

The James family was the talk of town even during the NBA offseason. The Los Angeles spotlight seems to permanently be on its biggest sporting star today. And James also seems to relish this attention.

During the party, LeBron shared a few videos of his guests on social media. 33-year-old “Hello” hitmaker Adele, who’s also Rich Paul’s girlfriend, was spotted dancing up a storm in the background!

Savannah James also received praise from all quarters for the stunning dress and look she sported for the evening. NBA Twitter found itself swooning over her magisterial poise and natural beauty. A horde of Adele fans also showed up faithfully on social media to celebrate this event.