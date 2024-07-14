Adrian Newey Got Another Job at Red Bull Before He Bids His Final Adieu

Adrian Newey made shockwaves when he announced his departure from Red Bull Racing. However, while winning all the laurels, the Briton also had another task in hand — building the RB17 hypercar. As per Newey’s recent words, there is still a lot of work to do with it.

“I will continue to be involved in the development of the RB17 through production and so forth. I’ve really put a lot of time into this in terms of evenings and weekends, trying to fit it in with F1,” said Newey according to RacingNews365.

The RB17 hypercar project saw its inception in 2021, and in July 2024 the world got its first look in real during the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Newey has been the mastermind behind the project and has used the F1 car’s aerodynamics in it.

Therefore, its reported market rate is about to be $7.6 million. However, its development is yet to be completed and the 65-year-old’s last spell at Red Bull till the second quarter of 2025 will be to give the final development to the car.

Adrian Newey preparing to take his Valkyrie up the hill at Goodwood – very cool Red Bull presence here today #Goodwood pic.twitter.com/RFNRRHy2om — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) July 14, 2024

“I certainly want to see it through to completion. The shareholders at Red Bull, Christian [Horner, Red Bull team principal], everybody else is very supportive of that, so I will be still involved on this side of things,” Newey added.

But, coming to the future beyond that Newey is yet to commit to it despite multiple advances.

Newey is getting offers from everywhere

The British engineer was hailed as one of the most prized assets of Red Bull. That’s why it was a seismic announcement when his departure was reported.

Obviously, every team would want to have Newey at their side, and that’s what is happening. McLaren, Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Williams have allegedly made advances to hire his services.

However, in response, there has been absolute silence by Newey. Considering the new regulations are right upon the F1 teams, Newey’s stakes have also gone up.

The new 2026 regulations could be a prize entry for any low-seeded team to jump into the championship battle. Therefore, Williams is pushing hard on Newey, so that the glory of the past can be regained.