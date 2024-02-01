HomeSearch

Adrian Newey Shows $6.2 Million Route for Fans to Get Their Hands on Red Bull Simulators

With Red Bull’s first-ever production hypercar – the RB17, nearing its launch date of 2026, the man behind the design, Adrian Newey, was 0[asked about the project on the most recent episode of Talking Bulls. When asked if the owner of this $6.2 million car would need any training to tame the 1000+ horsepower beast, the Briton replied in the affirmative whilst disclosing that the team would be offering exclusive simulator hours to the purchasers.

Newey explained, “Training is definitely a good idea. And that would be a personal package that we would offer. The purchasers [would be able to] come and use our simulators here at Red Bull to gain experience about how to drive it and how to use it.”

Red Bull intends to make only 50 cars in the RB17 production. The team is adamant that they would want to give the closest F1-spec experience to their customers, and hence, the car would be inspired by a lot of Formula 1 design technologies and innovations, per MotorTrend.

Needless to say, the simulator sessions won’t be on the Formula 1 sims. These simulator hours would be dedicated specifically for the RB17 hypercar and thus would be running software and hardware equivalent to that.

That being said, the excitement on Newey’s face is palpable as he delves into the RB17, which would actually be his second hypercar project with Red Bull. The first one is the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Red Bull and Adrian Newey ready to deliver the ‘F1 Experience’ to the fans

Newey revealed that the idea of the group behind the RB17 project was to bring the authentic F1 experience to the fans. Outside the scope of the sport, however, the RB17 will be a track-focused car, meaning that it will not be street-legal, at least initially.

Be that as it may, Newey did reveal that the car will have a lot of Formula 1 novelties on it. For one, the Briton revealed that the car will be powered by a 1000+ horsepower naturally aspirated V10 for that sheer thrill of euphoria of those screaming engines.

With the hype around the RB17 building, we would still have to wait for two more years, as the car is scheduled to debut only in 2026.

