Adrian Newey Situation Heats Up As Things Look Red After Secret Meeting With Fred Vasseur

Adrian Newey’s move to Ferrari looks closer than ever before after Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Fred Vasseur is working on signing him for the 2025 season itself. Per the Italian outlet, Vasseur flew to London to begin negotiations, which if successful would bring Newey to Maranello as soon as the current campaign is over.

Last month, multiple sources reported that Newey communicated his decision to leave Red Bull ahead of the upcoming Miami GP. What makes the latest developments interesting, however, is that the Brit won’t have to serve the gardening leave which would see him sit on the sidelines for at least 12 months.

Newey was also working with his legal team to ensure that Red Bull doesn’t force him into serving this leave. This will be of huge advantage to his future employer (Ferrari most likely), as his input will help them develop a better car for the 2026 season.

Newey is believed to be unhappy with how Red Bull handled the Christian Horner saga. Clear divisions arose within the Milton-Keynes-based outfit with senior members involved in the middle of this power struggle. Hence, Newey wanted a way out.

Since the aforementioned news broke out, Ferrari has had the strongest links with the 65-year-old. A lot of it has to do with Newey’s previous admission that turning Ferrari down would be difficult for anyone in F1. Ahead of the regulation changes, Newey’s genius in aerodynamics could help Ferrari build a car that snatches Red Bull’s dominance away.

Adrian Newey’s departure seems inevitable

Per BBC, Red Bull was ready to announce Newey’s departure on May 1. However, out of respect for Ayrton Senna on his 30th death Anniversary, they delayed this by a day. Things are expected to be made official before Red Bull takes to the track in Miami on Friday.

What remains to be seen is if Newey can fend off the otherwise mandatory gardening leave policy. Gazzetta reports that Ferrari will make sure he doesn’t have to serve it. But considering Newey’s genius, Red Bull wouldn’t want to let him off this easy.

A broken relationship with Christian Horner seems to be the focal point behind these latest developments. The two entities have reportedly given each other cold shoulders since Horner’s startling admission earlier this season.

Per Horner, Red Bull’s technical team relies on Pierre Wache, not Adrian Newey. He referenced how when soccer star Eric Cantona left Manchester United, the team didn’t struggle. Thus indicating that they would be fine without the 65-year-old on the team.