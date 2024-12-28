“It Wasn’t a Bluff”: Max Verstappen Stands by His Threat to Leave Red Bull if Helmut Marko Is Sacked

Early in 2024, Red Bull found itself at the center of a controversy with team principal Christian Horner being accused of inappropriate behavior towards a female employee. Helmut Marko, the team’s top advisor, was also drawn into the chaos and there were serious questions about his future at Red Bull.

However, as tensions mounted, Max Verstappen stepped up in defense of Marko. The Dutch driver reportedly made it clear to the team that if Marko were sacked, he would leave too. Verstappen was recently asked to look back at the statement he made at the time and he confirmed that it was not a bluff on his part.

“I think I made it clear what I thought about it,” the Red Bull driver was quoted by the Dutch outlet De Telegfraaf. “Also think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it. It wasn’t a bluff. And they know that within the team.” [Translated by Google]

max telling viaplay he absolutely wants helmut marko to stay and always voiced this to the team; he deserves respect and a potential departure from helmut also partially influences max’s future. pic.twitter.com/98s6pssPvm — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) March 8, 2024

Reflecting further, Verstappen admitted that the controversy made him question his position at Red Bull. “Did I have doubts about my future at Red Bull at that stage? Well, the feeling wasn’t quite 100 percent,” he added.

However, he emphasized that he was not someone to abandon ship at the first sign of trouble, highlighting his commitment to the team despite the challenges.

The fallout from Horner’s ordeal

The trouble started when Marko was accused of leaking private chats involving Horner, fueling speculation that he was working against the team principal. While Red Bull never disclosed the results of their internal investigation, rumors suggested that the team was prepared to part ways with Marko, hinting that he might have been guilty.

Verstappen’s intervention seemingly shifted the balance in Marko’s favor as Red Bull’s management, including Oliver Mintzlaff, held emergency meetings to address the situation. Although Marko kept his position, the incident created immense turmoil in Red Bull’s camp.

| Austrian News outlet ORF says it is believed that Helmut Marko leaked the WhatsApp chats between Christian Horner and the female employee of Red Bull. Helmut Marko’s suspension is on the cards, and could happen within the coming days. Marko will meet with Oliver Mintzlaff… pic.twitter.com/Cl1tWRQFvf — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 9, 2024

Key personnel, including aero guru Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and Head of Strategy Will Courtenay, decided to leave the team. While their departures were officially unrelated, insiders suggest that the turmoil following the investigation may have contributed to their decisions.