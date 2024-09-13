Adrian Newey Takes His $3.5M Aston Martin Valkyrie For a Spin

With Adrian Newey just months away from starting his new role as Managing Technical Partner at Aston Martin, the legendary aerodynamicist was spotted taking his $3.5 million hypercar for a spin. The car in question was the AM Valkyrie, which he had designed himself.

In a reel uploaded on Instagram by automotive photographer Freddie Atkins, Newey is seen holding a helmet as he gets into the car. The video, recorded at the Silverstone circuit, appears to capture a high-profile car owners’ meetup, with several hypercars visible in the background.

Newey’s Valkyrie was painted in a shade similar to the Red Bull livery, with the rear fender bearing the name ‘Red Bull Racing’ and the number plate ‘V12 RBR,’ highlighting its V12 engine.

Aston Martin started developing the Valkyrie with Newey when the company was still Red Bull’s partner in the mid-2010s. However, after Aston Martin entered F1 as a team in 2021, Newey couldn’t fully oversee its completion. Although he contributed to the project, his involvement was limited.

Nevertheless, Newey helped create a beast of a car. The Valkyrie, which can reach speeds of up to 220 mph, is particularly popular among F1 drivers who own it.

Verstappen and Alonso’s Antics with the Valkyrie

In 2023, a video of Max Verstappen went viral showing the Dutch driver taking the Valkyrie for a spin in Monaco. He appeared fully focused as he navigated the famous tunnel in the principality.

Soon after the video was posted, reports emerged that authorities had contacted Verstappen for exceeding the speed limit. The issue was resolved without any action against the Red Bull driver. But it further boosted the Valkyrie’s fame.

Most recently, Fernando Alonso took delivery of his Valkyrie. The car was spotted in Monaco with an engineer connecting a laptop to it, sparking rumors that it was malfunctioning before delivery. Alonso quickly addressed the speculation.

A few days after the rumors, Alonso shared multiple photos of the car on his social media, confirming its delivery and dispelling the rumors.