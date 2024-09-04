mobile app bar

News Of His Broken Down Valkyrie Leaves Fernando Alonso Laughing At “Distant Sources”

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Fernando Alonso

Credits- IMAGO / IPA Sport

Rumors of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin Valkyrie being stranded in Monaco emerged earlier this week. The incident reportedly occurred while Alonso was in Monza for the Italian GP. Noting these reports, which also mentioned that Aston Martin’s crew arrived to diagnose the car, Alonso decided to set the record straight.

Soy Motor uploaded a video of the Spaniard’s Valkyrie with an Aston Martin engineer sitting inside it. A laptop was said to be connected to the car, although the actual reason behind it being broken down was not revealed. Alonso, however, revealed that his car was just fine.

Replying to a tweet about his $4 million Valkyrie, Alonso simply wrote, “Gaining credibility” with the #distantsources. He also used several laughing emojis in the tweet. What was a mere delivery of his car, turned into a huge deal on social media.

In the video, the car can be seen up on a trailer. In reality, it was not being taken away but was finally finding its way to the Spaniard’s home in Monaco. Soon, people realized that the way the video was edited, made it look like the car was being taken away. The user who uploaded the initial video on TikTok received heavy backlash for the same.

The Valkyrie is a hypercar designed by Adrian Newey – who is reported to join Aston Martin’s F1 team soon. Like most high-performance cars, the car has a sophisticated electronic system with multiple sensors. The engineer sitting in the car with a laptop was likely checking the reading from the sensors before the delivery was made. 

Alonso has waited more than a year for his Valkyrie to arrive. Although he already drove it on the track, he can now use it to drive around the streets of Monte Carlo – or wherever he likes.

