“After all these ghost threats, now I understand”: 41-year old Fernando Alonso and Alpine race engineer exchange anxious messages during 2022 Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso and his Alpine race engineer had some anxious exchanges mid-race during the 2022 Belgian GP.

Alonso is on his way out from Alpine. The 41-year-old announced earlier this month that he will join Aston Martin as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement in 2023 in a move that shocked everyone.

However, he made his official with still nine races to go. This led to people wondering how the French outfit would treat him, especially considering the fallout they’ve had since Alonso announced his departure. While there hasn’t been any public animosity between the two parties, it was evident that there were some nervy exchanges last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps.

During various stages of the race, Alonso’s race engineer gave him updates about things that were not really affecting his race. There were times when he was unthreatened and was going strong, only for the team to call him in for a pit stop.

Their mid-race conversation was confusing. However, towards the end, Alonso felt like the Enstone-based team was trying to prioritize Esteban Ocon’s race without directly telling him so.

Also read: Max Verstappen can equalize Michael Schumacher-Sebastian Vettel joint record if he wins 4 more races in 2022

Fernando Alonso realized Alpine were trying to benefit Esteban Ocon

Alonso understood that Alpine were trying to benefit Ocon. He did not confront his team about the same until the 37th lap, but his frustration was very clear. He did not want to pit on lap 10 because he felt there was no threat, but that exactly when his team called him in.

This made him lose quite a few positions which he then had to fight hard to get back. This happened with him two more times, until Alpine finally told him that Ocon was behind him on fresher and faster tyres.

A brilliant race from @alo_oficial today to finish P5 🙌 Here are his post race thoughts!#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/at4O6XZl3q — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 28, 2022

This was a clear message that they wanted the Oviedo born driver to make way for Ocon. “Let me know if you want me to let Esteban go,” Alonso said as he urged his team to be clear.

“After all these ghost threats, now I understand.”

Ocon obviously ended up finishing the race P7, which was two places behind where Alonso finished. The Spaniard did not say anything against his current team, but Alonso is someone who won’t take this very kindly.

Also read: F1 Circuit Zandvoort 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Main Race?