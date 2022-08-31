F1 Circuit Zandvoort 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix Main Race?

The Dutch Grand Prix will take place this weekend between 2 and 4 September becoming the 15th round of the 2022 championship season.

The second race of the triple-header will take place this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix as F1 will travel to Zandvoort for the 15th round of racing.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated his home race in Netherland last time out winning from the back of the grid. The Dutchman will try to repeat this feat again as the orange army will take over the circuit to cheer their home hero.

Max's first win on home soil and the Dutch fans don't hold back!

Meanwhile, Ferrari will try to catch up to the championship leader as the season progresses. Mercedes will try to bounce back as they have been working on their recent car issues.

Furthermore, in the drivers’ standings, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will fight for P2 against Red Bull’s Sergio Perez as the chances of the title slip away from him.

When and where to watch the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix?

Here’s how you can catch the action at the Circuit Zandvoort in the UK, USA and Australia:

2022 DUTCH GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 11:00 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 14:40 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 10:45 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 13:00 Saturday Qualifying Highlights Channel 4 18:30 Sunday Race Sky Sports F1 12:30 Sunday Race Highlights Channel 4 18:30