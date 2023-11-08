After Being Raised Under Jos’ Tyranny, Max Verstappen Decides the Fate of His Future Child: “Wasting Time, Wasting Money for Nothing”

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the greatest active drivers in the sport of F1. While he has become an idol for many budding racecar drivers, none of it would’ve been possible if it weren’t for his father, Jos Verstappen. Despite his father’s questionable ways, Verstappen Jr. became a dominant force, always chasing perfection, no matter how much toll it took on him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jaunnewsusa/status/1721261256181535170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Now that Verstappen shares a relationship with Kelly Piquet, the Dutchman has become a father figure for her daughter Penelope and also hopes to have children of his own someday. With a world champion father to lead them, should his children want to become racing drivers, Verstappen reveals what it would take for him to continue investing in the career, as seen in an interview clip uploaded on X by Nini.

“If I don’t see that he or she is committed, we stop. Because then you’re just wasting time, wasting money, for no reason.” “Of course if they are loving it, they want to do it, and they are giving their full commitment, and I see the talent, I think you will go through doors like my dad.”

Having gone through a strict regime under his father, Max Verstappen earlier claimed he would not opt for a similar approach. While he would want to achieve a similar disciplinarian status, the three-time world champion wants to have a much more open and supportive relationship with his child (or children) than what he had with his father.

How Jos Verstappen’s difficult parenting style led to Max Verstappen becoming a champion F1 driver

It is no secret that Jos Verstappen was a strict father who rarely compromised on his beliefs. There were often allegations made against him for ‘abusing’ his son, owing to the physical confrontations between the two. However, Verstappen Sr. has always been vocal in defending his approach and claims he was never abusive towards his son while admitting to being hard on him.

In a report by Marca, they quoted the words of Jos [Verstappen], who claimed it was always his plan to be hard on his son as many “people cannot imagine what it takes to reach the absolute top level of a sport.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Maxs2Cats/status/1696695613352473066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While few would opt against condemning the parenting style, the relentless method paid off. Starting from his Karting days, Verstappen Jr. found his rhythm and became a dominant driver. Ever since, the Dutch driver hasn’t looked back and continues to chase excellence, no matter the cost. Having already won the driver’s championship, the belief was that the 26-year-old would probably step off the gas a little and give way for others to vie for a race win. However, that’s not what his father taught him as he continues to break one record after another.