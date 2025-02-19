Owner of a $25,000 Sedan, Liam Lawson Sets Sight on $79,000 Ford Truck to Add to His Garage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: Liam Lawson arriving on the red carpet at the start of the F175 Live Formula 1 car launch at the O2 arena in London | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

F1 drivers are known for owning some of the most expensive supercars. Liam Lawson, however, currently drives a humble $25,000 Mitsubishi Evolution IX. Apart from that, he has a heavily modified Toyota Supra in his garage.

Given that his F1 career is just beginning, one might expect him to be keen on adding a few supercars to his collection.

Interestingly, Lawson is more interested in trucks. The newly appointed Red Bull driver has his sights set on the Ford F-150 Raptor (priced at $79,000), a heavy-duty beast powered by a massive 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 720 horsepower.

That alone is enough for the Kiwi to add it to his wishlist.

“At the moment, I have a Toyota Supra, which is very heavily modified. That’s in the UK, about to be sent to New Zealand. And then in New Zealand, I have a Mitsubishi Evo 9, which is about to go through a full rebuild,” Lawson revealed to ESPN’s Nate Saunders.

Lawson bought the Evo IX just to take on Shane van Gisbergen, a NASCAR driver. A fellow New Zealander, Van Gisbergen and Lawson took their respective Evo IXs out for a rolling start race, which Lawson insisted stayed within the speed limit.

Unfortunately for Lawson, he was edged out by his compatriot.

Meet the 2024 F-150 Raptor! With FOX Dual Live Valve shocks, a modular front bumper, and off-road prowess, it’s time to elevate your adventure. pic.twitter.com/mj7vz6YNFL — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) September 13, 2023

Talking about the car he wishes to own, Lawson mentioned the F-150—a vehicle he has driven and would love to have. While he currently drives an F-150 Raptor in the U.S., he clarified that he does not own one but hopes to in the future.

“One of my favorite cars is the F-150 Raptor R. It’s basically what I’ve been driving for the last 12 months in America. It’s not mine, which is why I didn’t add it to that list as much as I wish it was. And honestly, one day I’d love to have one of those and do a little bit of sort of building it out,” he added.

Lawson’s obsession with modifications

Car modification is one of the most divisive topics in the automotive world. Enthusiasts either take the hobby very seriously or outright dislike it. Lawson is undoubtedly in the former category. One look at his Toyota Supra is enough to see his deep understanding of the subject.

In his quest for both cosmetic and performance upgrades, the Red Bull junior enlisted the help of Autoid in 2023. The UK-based modification experts worked closely with Lawson to transform his Supra.

The enhancements ranged from simple changes, like fitting a blacked-out Toyota badge, to extensive performance upgrades, including a valved custom exhaust and a Ramair intake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUTOID (@autoid)

Autoid released a video featuring the work that went into modifying Lawson’s car. The host admitted that F1 drivers in general had great knowledge of the cars. However, he’d only call Lawson a ‘Petrolhead’ because of his unparalleled love for the cars.