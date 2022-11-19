“Max Verstappen already feels the breath of ‘Checo’ in his helmet”: Sergio Perez’s father feels $250 million Red Bull superstar feels threatened by Mexican race driver

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen’s controversy may have died on the surface. But the tensions are still on the floor and wouldn’t probably bury until Sergio Perez gets his desired result in Abu Dhabi.

However, Verstappen’s image was tarnished among the fans. Many second Perez’s belief that the Mexican helped the Red Bull ace win the two championships.

The pro-Verstappen media and fans defended him by claiming Perez deliberately crashed in Monaco to let his teammate win a pole. So, according to them, the Mexican isn’t a saint as they claimed to be.

Thus, the least the Dutchman could do was open the way for Perez, while Verstappen had no more need to win any points in the remaining races. The conflict might not appear among the drivers, but their camps are pretty much hostile against each other.

Max Verstappen is threatened by Sergio Perez

Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has apparently entered the warzone. He recently commented that the 2022 world champion is afraid of his son.

“Today Max already feels the breath of ‘Checo’ in his helmet because of what he is demonstrating. He had never had a similar partner, the others were much inferior. ‘Checo’ wins the races that Max cannot, the truly difficult ones,” he said to Esto (translated by Google).

Garibay is also basing his argument on the negative reaction Verstappen received from the international media and even from Red Bull. With this support to his son, Garibay finds immense satisfaction.

Did everything dust?

The final race of the season is only a day away. Perez is on equal points against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the standings. So, Perez would require to finish above the Monegasque to seal the runner-up spot.

Over here, Verstappen could be vital in getting his teammate the spot by either defending against Leclerc for him if required or letting the 33-year-old pass over him, which he was supposed to do in Brazil.

Rest relies on Perez, and if he manages to do so, Red Bull will have their first P1-2 finish in the drivers’ standings. An achievement they surely fancy to have.

