“Really Classy Guy” Lewis Hamilton Reached Out to Isack Hadjar After Heartbreaking Debut in Australia

Isack Hadjar fared the worst out of all rookies in Albert Park last Sunday when his race ended even before the formation lap was over. The French-Algerian driver lost control of his car in the wet track and hit the barriers leading to terminal damage on his VCARB-02.

Hadjar was devastated. Although not visible because he had a helmet on, he was almost certainly in tears, evidenced by his hands rubbing his eyes inside the visor. One of the first people to console him in the paddock was Anthony Hamilton, which meant a lot because he was seven-time champion Lewis’ dad.

And if that wasn’t heart-warming on its own, it turns out that Lewis too, reached out to him ahead of the Chinese GP.

Hadjar has never hidden how much he adores Hamilton. He grew up idolizing the Briton and finds it surreal to share the track with him. So when he received a text from the Ferrari man, he must’ve felt a lot better about his mistake in Melbourne.

Journalist Luke Smith revealed that Hamilton sent a message to Hadjar after the Australian GP. And the RB driver called him a “really classy guy” in the Chinese GP press conference. He also referred to him as his “idol”.

This was in the context of what Anthony said to him while consoling him in the Albert Park paddock. “He said it reminded him of Lewis parking the car at the pit entry in Shanghai [2007]. It was a nice moment sharing time with someone like Anthony, the dad of my idol. And Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guys,” Hadjar stated.

The 2007 Chinese GP certainly lives on as a cruel memory from Hamilton’s rookie season. Having been in a title-winning position during that penultimate race in Shanghai, the Briton beached his McLaren car in the gravel at the pit entry and that eventually cost him the championship in the Interlagos finale.

Hadjar‘s debut race crash was similarly agonizing, even though the stakes were not that high. So, it makes sense how Anthony immediately comforted the 20-year-old.

Hamilton also knows how much Hadjar looks up to him. And so far, the 40-year-old has done everything possible to warm up to the French-Algerian driver, even calling him over for a photograph at the drivers’ parade in Melbourne a week ago. It caught him off guard, but of course, he complied and looked delighted to be next to his hero.

Hadjar is keen to bounce back

For Hadjar, life has changed a lot in these past few months. When he swapped into Yuki Tsunoda‘s RB in Mexico City’s FP1 in 2023, he was downbeat over the fact that he couldn’t wave to Hamilton on the track. Fast forward to March 2025 and they’re clicking selfies together.

“I want to wave at Lewis!” Okay @AlphaTauriF1, we’re going to need another session for @IGK_Zack6 so he can wave to @LewisHamilton some time! #MexicoGP #F1 @Formula2 pic.twitter.com/lioOpqHJaj — Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2023

Australia was not the debut Hadjar had envisioned. But the 20-year-old has a long journey ahead, and with support from figures like Hamilton motivating him, he will surely grow more confident behind the wheel.

Ahead of this weekend’s race in Shanghai, Hadjar admitted he already feels more confident than he did in Melbourne. “Of course, I am still lacking race experience, so it’s good that this will be a Sprint weekend, as I will have the short race to get a feel for it before the main one,” he added.

A clean, mistake-free race — that would be Hadjar’s primary goal for the weekend. Points would be a welcome bonus.