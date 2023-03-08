After George Russell, Even Toto Wolff Thinks Red Bull Will Win Every Race in 2023

Red Bull started their season with an impactful performance, as they clinched P1-2 in the season’s inaugural race. Mercedes driver George Russell even claimed in front of the media that Red Bull won every race this season.

Russell is ready to bet on it. No matter how audacious the claim sounds. Russell is confident in his prediction and is even ready to bet on it. But now, he is not the only one to make the same prediction.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also come to the media and has said that their rivals Red Bull will probably win every race this season. This claim comes after their recent form in Bahrain.

The most stressful part of Max Verstappen’s race: parking his car pic.twitter.com/3hC72ORzT3 — Elle 🦘🦁 CL16 & MV1 (@ilpredestinato_) March 5, 2023

Also read: Fernando Alonso Opines Whether Aston Martin Can Run for The 2023 Title

Red Bull is miles ahead, claims Toto Wolff

By the last few laps of the race, Red Bull was not even pushing maximum, while others were racing behind, degrading their tyres. Thus, it shows the deficit between the entire grid and Red Bull. Observing that Wolff believes Red Bull will steamroll every race this year.

“After the first Grand Prix, I believe they will win every race this year,” said Wolff to Oe24. Therefore, ending Russell’s solitude which was so far the only person to make that claim.

Coming to Mercedes, Toto Wolff no more sees his team in championship contention right after the first race of the season. He also predicts Aston Martin to go above his side this year.

F1 fans when Max Verstappen wins 20 races from pole but Mercedes dominance is finally over

pic.twitter.com/YhYa1zoPn0 — MERC II (@FreeMercIntern) March 2, 2023

Max Verstappen expects Aston Martin to have a few wins

While Mercedes has seen yet another dip, their allies have seen a dramatic rise on the grid. Aston Martin, with a podium in Bahrain, impressed everyone on the grid.

They will likely cut into the top-order fight, if not the championship. While Russell and Wolff think no one else would win a race this season, current world champion Max Verstappen is impressed by Aston Martin’s work over the winter.

He believes the Silverstone-based team would pick a few wins over the season with Fernando Alonso taking charge, especially when a particular track wouldn’t suit Red Bull’s strengths.

toto is on his way to get back the engine they gave to aston martin pic.twitter.com/qZNwggxlFQ — out of context Toto Wolff (@askolatte) March 5, 2023

Also read: Toto Wolff, After Reportedly Hiring James Allison, Can Abandon 2023 And Start Working on 2024 Season