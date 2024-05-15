Lando Norris Caught Red Handed With Crazy Instagram Story Max Verstappen Probably Made Him Delete

Max Verstappen wouldn’t have been too happy about opening his Instagram to see Lando Norris expose him recently. He would especially hate it because what’s once put out on the internet, cannot be erased.

The 26-year-old and Norris share a very famous mutual friend – Martin Garrix – who celebrates his birthday today. As usual, like friends do, Norris took to social media to wish the Dutch DJ on this special day. What was different, however, was the fact that the Briton chose to embarrass Garrix, and in the process, took Verstappen down too.

The picture Norris posted is from a few years ago when all three of them went on a vacation. It shows Garrix standing on a surfboard with an oar, and Verstappen on all fours in front of him.

Interestingly, Norris took the post down shortly after putting it up, but the damage was already done. Perhaps a phone call from Verstappen itself made the McLaren star undo his action. Or maybe a mistaken ‘close-friends’ list post.

Norris tried to make amends by posting a better picture of himself and Garrix on his story thereafter (this time he left Verstappen out). However, the F1 community was having none of it.

Lando Norris makes Max Verstappen viral again

Sure enough, the fact that Norris tried to cover his tracks with a subsequent post gave the entire situation more traction on X. Fans of the sport couldn’t help but laugh at what the situation between the friends must’ve been behind the scenes.

What one would give to know Verstappen’s actual reaction to the post. Dramatic, surely. For now, fans took a good guess on what might’ve happened.

Regardless, the entire incident is something fans loved seeing unfold.

Funnily enough, it was Verstappen who introduced Norris to his childhood friend, Martin Garrix, and now maybe, a part of him wishes he never did. However, one could argue that Verstappen has an evil side to him as well. Maybe payback will bite Lando Norris on the F1 track, where they meet this weekend in Imola.