Toto Wolff, After Reportedly Hiring James Allison, Can Abandon 2023 And Start Working on 2024 Season

Mercedes had an underwhelming start to the 2023 season. The Brackley-based team expected to fight for the championship, but they seem far away from hitting that target this year.

Mike Elliot, the current technical director, has come under fire because of it. He is reportedly replaced by his predecessor James Allison, as Mercedes are looking everywhere to help save themself from nosediving in the grid order.

With the W14 car not showing enough promise, priorities might change for the Silver Arrows in 2023. In short, they can abandon the fight for this season.

Mercedes employees pushing for 2024 focus

Top teams usually stop developing their car in the midway season when their machinery is not working or see more prospects in their next year’s car. However, a significant workforce at Brackley is ready to take the big step.

According to Motorsport Italy, many engineers want to start focusing on Mercedes’ 2024 project. They think that W14’s problems are numerous. Therefore, it’s better to start from scratch.

However, Mercedes would still need to focus on upholding themselves against the likes of Aston Martin and Alpine, who are rising in the grid order. It would be interesting to see what call Toto Wolff will take from here.

Toto Wolff can’t do anything anytime soon

According to the same source, Allison has some upgrades recommended for the Silver Arrows. However, they’ll only be available from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will happen in the third week of May.

Till then, Mercedes is expected to compete under the same setup. It’s the gap of four races, and the Silver Arrows can lose much ground in the competition by then.

Though, Lewis Hamilton is a bit optimistic about the car’s prospects. According to him, Mercedes can gain ground against Aston Martin and Ferrari. He feels the car is lacking some downforce, and if that is gained, they’d have a good season ahead.

Though, he also thinks beating Red Bull is out of the question. But they could aim for the highest position possible on the table. So, this year will probably be a replica of the 2022 season for Mercedes minus porpoising.

