After Getting Exposed By Her Mother, Oscar Piastri’s Sister Makes TikTok Debut

Nicole Piastri appeared on the Red Flags Podcast earlier this month, where she revealed that her daughter Hattie left her son Oscar’s race weekend midway to watch a K-pop concert. Recently, Hattie joined TikTok and responded to her mother’s claims.

She introduced herself on the platform with a video of herself (presumably) in her room, headbanging to a song, in front of a poster of a K-Pop band. This confirmed what Nicole stated on the podcast, and Hattie didn’t seem to deny it whatsoever.

HATTIE PIASTRI I KNOW WHAT U ARE pic.twitter.com/XlTf3ACccu — nyx (@CHUUDRIFT) August 10, 2024

In her bio, she mentioned two things – “Yes I like K-pop, and no I am not an Olympic break dancer.” She made the latter clarification because of an online joke involving the Olympics.

A break-dancer from Hungary, Szarvák Csenge, seemed to have an uncanny resemblance to Oscar, which led to funny takes on him participating in the Games in Paris. Since Hattie too, looks a lot like Oscar, she ensured to inform everyone that Csenge is not her.

What did Hattie Piastri do to Oscar Piastri last year?

Oscar took part in his first-ever Singapore GP last year, for which his whole family flew in from Australia. However, the same weekend, the race’s organizers also scheduled a P1 Harmony concert in the city, and Hattie, being a huge K-pop fan, bailed on her brother.

Nicole said, “She disappeared for hours. “There was a K-Pop band playing, so she checked out. It was miles away.”

Oscar’s entire family went to Singapore for an F1 race last year but one of his sisters left the paddock to go to a kpop concert pic.twitter.com/o1gfIzzN0r — did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) August 5, 2024

She didn’t miss a milestone race for Oscar thankfully, as the Melbourne-born driver could only finish P7 that afternoon. But going by Nicole’s statements, she could have missed her brother’s drive even if he was in contention for a win.

Nicole clearly admits that for Hattie, K-pop is more important than Oscar’s F1 career. So surely from Hattie’s end, there were no regrets.