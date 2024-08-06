When Oscar Piastri’s Sister Bailed on Him in Singapore for a K-Pop Concert

Oscar Piastri traveled to his first Singapore Grand Prix in 2023, and his entire family flew over to watch him compete. However, come the race weekend, one of his sisters left the paddock to catch a K-Pop concert live.

“She disappeared for hours,” said Oscar’s mother Nicole on the Red Flags Podcast. “There was a K-Pop band playing, so she checked out.. It was miles away.”

Nicole admits that she doesn’t know which band Oscar’s sister went to watch. But she reveals that it was organized by the same people as the Grand Prix. However, the fact that the venue was very far away means that she was not seen for hours.

Nicole also agrees with the hosts of the podcast when they say that Oscar’s sister prioritizes K-pop over his F1 racing.

Presumably, Piastri’s sister went to watch P1 Harmony (a K-pop band) play. They were on stage on 17th September 2023, the same day as Piastri’s debut Singapore GP race, which didn’t turn out to be all that memorable.

Singapore is a physically demanding venue, and Piastri struggled to make major inroads in his first-ever outing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Still, he contributed to a decent haul of points for McLaren, finishing P7, despite starting down in 17th.

I think it might be P1Harmony pic.twitter.com/AYt8YHFUlF — did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) August 5, 2024

Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris meanwhile, was on top form. He finished in second place, just eight-tenths behind Carlos Sainz, who won his second-ever race that evening.

The 2023 Singapore GP was also the only race in 2023 that Red Bull failed to win. Max Verstappen, driving a struggling Red Bull car, finished fifth.

K-pop was her priority in the afternoon, but Piastri’s sister surely missed out on the most exciting race of the season that day.