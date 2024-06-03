After IWC Soft Launched Its New Watch via Lewis Hamilton, the Innovative Timepiece Was Used by Mercedes’ Endurance Racers

Lewis Hamilton continues to be the go-to man for sponsor and partner ambassadorship for his team. The Mercedes man was spotted sporting the unreleased Ceralume concept watch by IWC Schaffhausen in the Monaco paddock. Building on their partnership with the German automakers, Mercedes’ endurance outfit drivers also wore the glow-in-the-dark watch.

The IWC concept watch seen on the wrists of the driver is the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 with a Ceralume case. It features a white luminescent dial and a white luminescent rubber strap.

It is a one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark watch as the entire watch lights up in a fluorescent powder blue color. To achieve that, the Swiss manufacturers spray the dial and the strap with a Super-LumiNova solution before the printing is added on top of the luminescent layer.

In the world of motorsport, this rare watch debuted on Hamilton’s wrist and then on the wrists of DTM drivers, Maro Engel and Maximilian Goetz. The two Mercedes men wore the watch ahead of the race in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring. Sadly, the Mercedes’ endurance racers couldn’t finish the race as they had to retire the car.

Regardless, the Swiss brand wanted to spread its partnership across the German automakers’ roster. Especially since Lewis Hamilton‘s admission to the F1 team, the style icon has launched a few timepieces with his personal touch in collaboration with the reputed watch brand. However, this partnership with the seven-time world champion is coming to an end.

Lewis Hamilton will switch his watch brand along with teams in 2025

Over the last decade, Hamilton and IWC created some iconic and limited edition timepieces. However, as the Brit ends his relationship with Mercedes he will also end his longstanding partnership with the Swiss watchmakers. As the seven-time champion becomes a Ferrari driver, he may start endorsing Richard Mille.

The rival brand is the Italian team’s title sponsor. In light of this move, the 39-year-old will soon take his fashion talents to the Richard Mille factory. They could collaborate and inevitably launch a collection like how he did at IWC. However, his friends at IWC hold no grudge and are grateful for his contribution which was made evident by their Instagram post.

To date, Hamilton has collaborated and launched three timepieces with IWC. IWC Black Lives Matter Ceratanium watch was his first. He then launched the Lewis Hamilton Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Edition which was limited to 100 pieces.

The last and most expensive of the collection is the 43.5-mm Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph Lewis Hamilton. Limited to just 44 pieces, the Brit will not be able to sport his creation after 2024.