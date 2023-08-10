After Joining Fernando Alonso’s ‘The 33’ Trend, Carlos Alcaraz Celebrates His Victory With Another Infamous F1 Phrase

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz recently won over the hearts of F1 fans when he referenced Fernando Alonso during the Miami Open. After winning his latest match at the Canadian Open, he recently made yet another reference to Formula 1 and made his love for the sport clear.

Advertisement

Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul at the Miami Open in March to enter the quarterfinals. Following the match, Alcaraz picked up a marker, and instead of signing his name on the camera as usual, he wrote, “33 soon?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/status/1640850462294302726?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This was a reference to Alcaraz’s fellow countryman Alonso chasing his 33rd Grand Prix victory in a competitive car after a long time. In June, Alcaraz claimed his 33rd tennis victory of the season at Roland Garros and made yet another reference to Alonso.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/status/1664771598589521921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Spanish tennis star posted a tweet asking Alonso if he would like to join Alcaraz’s achievement of 33 wins. And now, with yet another F1 reference, Carlos Alcaraz has ensured that the world knows how big of a Formula 1 fan he is.

Carlos Alcaraz and his brilliant F1 strategy

Alcaraz’s latest antics came after he beat Ben Shelton in Toronto during the Canadian Open. After winning the match, he took the marker and wrote “Soft, Soft, Hard. Manual Undercut.” on the camera’s lens.

Spanish news outlet Marca referred to a phrase made famous in Spain by DAZN commentators Toni Cuquerella and Pedro de La Rosa. As for soft and hards, they refer to the tires that an F1 driver can use to undercut his opponent.

Advertisement

In Formula 1, undercutting is a tactic often used by drivers to overtake their rivals. This tactic involves pitting and putting on new tires a lap before the opponent does. This ensures that the driver gets in a super fast lap on new tires compared to the old tires of his rival. When the rival puts on the new tires on the next lap, by the time he comes out of the pits, the driver who is doing the undercut is often already ahead of him.

Alonso sent his regards to Alcaraz

Turns out that the admiration between Alonso and Alcaraz goes both ways. Even after spending a week in Britain for the Silverstone GP, Alonso did not visit Wimbledon to support his fellow countryman. But the Aston Martin driver did not forget to congratulate Alcaraz on his emphatic victory.

He was one of the many sports stars to appreciate Alcaraz following his win. Alonso tweeted, “The best. Congratulations,” and sent his regards to Alcaraz. The young tennis star has absolutely won over the hearts of F1 fans with his crazy passion for the sport.