F1 Needs Lewis Hamilton to Ditch Mercedes for Ferrari Following Toto Wolff’s Approval

Lewis Hamilton’s current contract with the Mercedes F1 team is set to expire at the end of the current season. Still, the Briton is yet to sign a new deal with the team triggering speculations about his retirement from the sport.

The 7x world champion has been chasing his record 8th title since the 2021 season but has failed to even be a part of the title fight. The reason behind this is the underperforming challengers that the Silver Arrows have developed over the past seasons.

The incapability of the cars has raised speculations about Hamilton’s move to a different competing team or his retirement. Former F1 owner Eddie Jordan, though, thinks that Formula 1 needs Lewis Hamilton in a Ferrari and the Scuderia needs the Stevenage-born as well.

On this day in 1998, McLaren announced the signing of a 13-year-old young Brit. 🇬🇧 His name was @LewisHamilton. The rest? That’s history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/msUqEKjnUt — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 3, 2023

Jordan reveals Hamilton’s potential new team

Red Bull ended Mercedes’ 8 years of dominance in the sport in the 2022 season. The Milton-Keynes-based team has since been the car to beat. But is it the Red Bull team that Hamilton should give a thought to?

Jordan thinks that Red Bull would not replace Sergio Perez with Hamilton because they try to encourage their own drivers to reach the top like Max Verstappen. Additionally, amidst the speculations Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was asked if he would be willing to sign the British champion.

To which, Horner said, “I can’t see where we would be able to accommodate Lewis, But I’m sure they’re [Mercedes] going to sort their issues out and we’re certainly not writing him off yet.”

Jordan further explained that Hamilton is a Mclaren man but there does not seem to be a chance of him going back there given the team’s current state. “The only place I see Hamilton going is Ferrari or staying at Mercedes. At the moment, there’s no contract signed, and Toto Wolff said if he was Hamilton, he would consider leaving.”

Toto Wolff is ready to part ways with Lewis Hamilton

Amidst the rumors surrounding his future, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff too was presented with the question of Hamilton leaving. Speaking on the matter, Wolff admitted that he would accept the Briton’s departure if the Silver Arrows fails to give him a championship-winning car.

Last month, Wolff said, “As a driver, if he wants to win another championship, he needs to make sure that he has the car. If we cannot demonstrate that we can give him the car in the next couple of years, then he needs to look everywhere.”