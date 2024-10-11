“That Only Really Happens in Real Life”: Max Verstappen on Why Sim Racing Can’t Give Real-Life Experiences

Pirelli’s social media handle recently put out a video where host Tom Clarkson interviewed several F1 personalities about the topic of speed. Even Max Verstappen was part of this group. Since the 27-year-old has a fondness for sim racing, Clarkson asked him if his hobby can give him the same feeling as he gets on the race track when it comes to speed.

In reply, Verstappen explained why it is not possible to get the same feeling. He said,

“No, not the speed sensation. That only really happens in real life because on a simulator, of course, you go fast, you go the same speed, but if you hit the wall or whatever, you know, it’s not hurting. You know, you press restart and you go again”.

Verstappen stated that it is obviously not so easy for drivers in real life because if they hit the wall, then they not only damage their cars but are also at risk of getting hurt. Since such is the risk in real life, Verstappen believes that drivers need to be much more aware in such scenarios relative to racing on the simulators.

Although Verstappen does not get the same feeling in a simulator as he does in real life, he yet enjoys this hobby thoroughly. He is so passionate about it that he has often participated in virtual sim races like Le Mans 24H and the 24H of Nurburgring during F1 race weekends this season.

Now, Verstappen hopes to take his passion for sim racing to the next level by expanding his virtual racing team: Team Redline.

What are Verstappen’s plans for Team Redline?

Although Verstappen has helped Team Redline reach new heights recently, his plans just do not stop there. He now hopes to form his own team and enter the GT3 competition from 2025 onwards.

Although the Dutchman has such ambitious plans, he understands that it is still at its early stages and will take time to come to fruition. “Right now, it’s early phases,” he said in an interview for Verstappen.com in December 2023.

While Verstappen stated in the interview that his priority continues to be to race in F1, it could change in the future. After all, he has stated on multiple occasions that he has no plans of racing in the sport for too long.

Verstappen’s current contract with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028. If he decides to retire after his current contract, he himself could race for Team Redline in the endurance competitions he is planning to field his team in.