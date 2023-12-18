Sergio Perez Imparts Wisdom to His 5-Year-Old While Attending a Match in the Mexican Soccer League

With the 2023 season over, the F1 drivers have the time to let their hair down and enjoy life with their loved ones. Following the same path, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez recently attended a soccer match in the Mexican League (Liga MX) played between Club América and Tigres UANL. While here, not only did Perez enjoy the match, but he also imparted some crucial wisdom to his eldest son.

A Journalist walked alongside the Red Bull driver to catch a small interview, where he asked Perez about his 5-year-old son. Per a video clip uploaded on X by user ‘Valeria,’ the Journalist asked Perez if he would prefer becoming a driver or if he saw him becoming “a champion in America.”

“Whatever he wants, whatever he wants. The important thing is that you fight for your dreams.”, said Perez.

Checo attended the soccer game to support his favorite team, Club América, that won the match 3-0. His eldest son, Sergio Jr., is also a huge fan of the club and went to the game wearing their jersey.

While here, Perez even clicked a picture of his son standing alongside a player from their favorite club. ‘Chequito,’ as most people call him, is also an avid fan of driving despite his young age. The 5-year-old often visits his father’s driving academy in Guadalajara, where he often drives the kart.

Apart from Chequito, Perez and his wife, Carola Martinez, have three more children. 4-year-old Carlota is their second-born, while 1-year-old Emilio is their third child. In September this year, the pair welcomed another baby girl into the world, making her their 4th child.

A crucial season coming up for Sergio Perez

After a rollercoaster season where he once looked like a championship contender, Perez did well to gather himself after various major setbacks. Almost losing out on P2 to Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, a resurgent Perez ensured Red Bull would earn their first-ever 1-2 finish in the driver’s standings.

Entering the next season on the back of a strong end to 2023, Perez understands he will have to perform much better to earn a contract extension with his current employers.

Given his inconsistent performances, drivers including Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, Liam Lawson, and Alex Albon became prime contenders to land a seat alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

With his contract running out at the end of the 2024 season, it remains to be seen whether he will retain his seat at Red Bull. Otherwise, the 6-time winner will have to look for options at other teams, or worse: retire or take a sabbatical.

Should the latter be the case, there is a possibility of him making a comeback to F1 in 2026 once Audi enters the grid, should the team put their trust in the Mexican.