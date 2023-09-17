After Lengthy Spell With $40,900 Watch, Lewis Hamilton Unveils New $39,000 Timepiece to F1 Fans for IWC

Lewis Hamilton is known for his style and his love for luxury watches. From Miami until now, Lewis Hamilton has been regularly sporting the newly launched $40,900 Lake Tahoe IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar TOP GUN Lake Tahoe. However, now, Hamilton has been spotted wearing something very different. This is as per Riccardo Soliani Brivio.

Recently, Hamilton arrived in Singapore for the upcoming Grand Prix with a new watch on his wrist: the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63. This watch costs $39,000. Riccardo Soliani Brivio, the head of marketing and communication at IWC Schaffhausen, revealed this in his LinkedIn post.

IWC Schaffhausen has a long-standing partnership with Mercedes-AMG, which started back in 2004. Both brands have a commitment to excellence, innovation, and performance.

Lewis Hamilton sports new watch inspired by Mercedes

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G63 is a large and imposing timepiece with a diameter of 46.2 mm. It is made from 18-carat Armor Gold®, a proprietary alloy that is harder and more scratch-resistant than traditional yellow gold. The watch features a black dial with white hands and markers. The dial is also adorned with the Mercedes-AMG logo and the IWC logo.

Hamilton was seen wearing this watch during a press conference on Thursday, September 14th. He also wore it during the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday. IWC is known for soft launching its new watches by giving them to F1 stars.

IWC also awards watches to F1 stars as a way of showing appreciation for their support of the brand.

George Russell’s IWC at Wimbledon

Hamilton isn’t the only F1 driver promoting IWC watches. His Mercedes teammate George Russell also wore an IWC watch to the recent Wimbledon Championships in July. However, it was a controversial move because Wimbledon is sponsored by rival watchmaker Rolex.

Russell wore the IWC Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph Edition “Orlebar Brown,” which costs $11,700. This shows how watchmakers like to associate themselves with F1 drivers, who are seen as ambassadors of the sport, and are recognized outside the track too.

IWC has been working with Mercedes since 2004 and produces special editions for the F1 team and their drivers. Other watch brands that support F1 teams or drivers are Rolex, TAG Heuer, Richard Mille, Hublot and Omega.