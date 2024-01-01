Mercedes AMG Supercars Aiding Michael Schumacher in Making Full Brain Recovery

Michael Schumacher’s health has been critical ever since he suffered a tragic skiing accident in 2013. His exact condition remains unknown, but the latest reports point towards a rather unorthodox method doctors are choosing to help Schumacher get back to full fitness. Surprisingly, this method involves the use of Mercedes-AMG supercars.

According to BILD, Schumacher is being driven around in Mercedes-AMG cars. This is part of his recovery, which doctors believe will help “stimulate” the brain of the seven-time world champion, as reported by Autoevolution. Schumacher’s skiing injury all those years ago took a toll on his brain, and he was in a coma for a long time.

Schumacher spent the majority of his life driving racing cars to victory. Hence, the doctors are seemingly relying on the sound of a car’s engine to help Schumacher’s brain make a full recovery.

Just a few months before his accident, he took part in his final-ever F1 season in 2012 and drove for Mercedes. This explains the close ties he has to the team, which could explain why the German automakers are providing cars, to assist with the legendary driver’s recovery.

Fans all over the world hope that Michael Schumacher makes a full recovery. Unfortunately, it’s been a decade and some, including his brother Ralf, feel that he won’t ever be the same again.

Lack of clarity over Michael Schumacher’s health condition

As reported by Autoevolution, Ralf Schumacher feels that his brother won’t ever make a full recovery. He also admitted to missing his presence, both in the family and on the race track.

Schumacher’s exact health condition has been very well concealed by his entire family, especially by his wife Corinna. She only allows a select few people, including a close friend and Schumacher’s boss Jean Todt, to visit him.

All the reports that have come out simply point towards the fact that Schumacher is a long way away from making a full recovery. Heartbreakingly, as F1 fans have often pointed out, Schumacher missed out on his son Mick’s F1 debut.

Mick Schumacher drove for Haas for two years. However, unrest with team boss Guenther Steiner and poor performances led to his sacking. Some, including Ralf, feel that if Michael Schumacher was in the paddock, things would be very different for Mick.