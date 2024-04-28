Carlos Sainz Holds No Bad Blood With Ferrari Over Lewis Hamilton Recruitment

It would have been easy for Carlos Sainz to lament and complain about Ferrari not retaining him after the side chose to replace him with Lewis Hamilton for 2025. Still, the Spaniard doesn’t hold any bad blood with the team. Sainz knows that several teams are looking to sign him and he is looking forward to what that future holds for him.

Speaking to Sportweek [Magazine by Gazzetta], the 29-year-old said, “Leaving wasn’t my choice, but maybe there’s better things to come. I’m happy to be in the sights of several top teams”.

Now, many factors led Ferrari to choose Hamilton over Sainz. Firstly, Ferrari always wanted to hire the seven-time champion. So, when the Briton made up his mind to end his long-term relationship with Mercedes, it would have been quite difficult for Ferrari to not sign him up.

Sainz definitely did an outstanding job alongside Charles Leclerc as a teammate. However, the Italian team probably wanted two superstar drivers, and a pairing of Hamilton and Leclerc is always an enticing prospect.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard is looking at the bright side of the situation for his career. Leaving Ferrari has opened up a plethora of opportunities for him. As things stand, there are seats available at Mercedes, Red Bull, and Audi [currently Sauber].

Audi seems the most likely place where the #55 driver might end up. However, there have been suggestions to him that he should wait for better options.

Is it wise for Carlos Sainz to sign for Audi?

It’s been months since rumors began about Carlos Sainz possibly going to Audi for their ambitious 2026 project. Initially, the Madrid-born driver shut down these rumors, given he was hoping to extend his stay at Ferrari.

However, things have changed drastically since then. Currently, the most interested team for Sainz’s services is Audi. However, experts have opined that it may not be the best competitive option for the three-time Grand Prix winner.

The Sauber outfit, which will morph to Audi in ’26, is struggling massively at present. They are yet to score points in the 2024 season. Moreover, Audi will also take time to get competitive in F1 when they begin in 2026. The German manufacturer have started work on the engine for the new regulations and are taking the right steps.

Still, entering the pinnacle of motorsport and straightaway fighting for podiums and wins would be a stretch for Audi. Experts like Martin Brundle and Karun Chandhok have highlighted that it may take two or three years for Audi to become a race-winning team.

Thus, Sainz may have to wait for three to four seasons to win races, something Brundle doesn’t endorse. The #55 driver is winning races and getting podiums consistently at Ferrari right now. So, moving to Sauber-Audi could be a backward step for him.