After Losing His Grandma, Lando Norris Explains How Winning in Belgium Would Be Special

Earlier this season, McLaren’s Lando Norris had dedicated his Miami GP win to his late grandmother, to whom he had promised that he would win an F1 race. Now, Norris spoke about wanting to honor her memory further by winning the Belgian GP this weekend.

Norris was born in Bristol, UK but his maternal lineage was deeply rooted in Belgium. His mother Cisca, and maternal grandmother hail from the Flanders region in Belgium. Therefore, the Belgian GP would be a second-home Grand Prix for the 24-year-old.

Norris said he would love to win the race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, keeping his mother and grandmother in mind. He stated,

“Especially for my mum, all of the family, because they’ve gone through a lot lately with the passing of my grandma. So for all of my side that are out here in Belgium.”

Norris went on to pay a loving homage to his grandparents, who according to him were one of his most loyal supporters. He revealed that they traveled to every race of his, starting from his karting career in Belgium.

After he bagged his first-ever Grand Prix win in Miami, Norris celebrated on the team radio by giving a shoutout to his ailing grandmother. He later explained that he had promised her that he would win in F1 soon, but never realized he would be able to fulfill it that very weekend.

Norris’ family key to his success

Norris’ performances this season marked him out as Max Verstappen’s closest championship rival. His journey in the sport began back in 2019, and he credited his family to be his most valuable asset.

The Briton has two siblings; a sister and an older brother Oliver. The latter was keen on carving out a career for himself in motorsport. However, he pulled out of that ambition in 2014 while Norris went on to become one of the biggest F1 stars.

Norris’ father, Adam has been a key figure in elevating the #4 driver to F1 stardom. He is one of the richest people in Bristol and he made his money through astute business acumen which helped him fund his son’s career.