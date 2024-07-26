mobile app bar

After Losing His Grandma, Lando Norris Explains How Winning in Belgium Would Be Special

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After Losing His Grandma, Lando Norris Explains How Winning in Belgium Would Be Special

Credits: Imago

Earlier this season, McLaren’s Lando Norris had dedicated his Miami GP win to his late grandmother, to whom he had promised that he would win an F1 race. Now, Norris spoke about wanting to honor her memory further by winning the Belgian GP this weekend.

Norris was born in Bristol, UK but his maternal lineage was deeply rooted in Belgium. His mother Cisca, and maternal grandmother hail from the Flanders region in Belgium. Therefore, the Belgian GP would be a second-home Grand Prix for the 24-year-old.

Norris said he would love to win the race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, keeping his mother and grandmother in mind. He stated,

Especially for my mum, all of the family, because they’ve gone through a lot lately with the passing of my grandma. So for all of my side that are out here in Belgium.”

Norris went on to pay a loving homage to his grandparents, who according to him were one of his most loyal supporters. He revealed that they traveled to every race of his, starting from his karting career in Belgium.

After he bagged his first-ever Grand Prix win in Miami, Norris celebrated on the team radio by giving a shoutout to his ailing grandmother. He later explained that he had promised her that he would win in F1 soon, but never realized he would be able to fulfill it that very weekend.

Norris’ family key to his success

Norris’ performances this season marked him out as Max Verstappen’s closest championship rival. His journey in the sport began back in 2019, and he credited his family to be his most valuable asset.

The Briton has two siblings; a sister and an older brother Oliver. The latter was keen on carving out a career for himself in motorsport. However, he pulled out of that ambition in 2014 while Norris went on to become one of the biggest F1 stars.

Norris’ father, Adam has been a key figure in elevating the #4 driver to F1 stardom. He is one of the richest people in Bristol and he made his money through astute business acumen which helped him fund his son’s career.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these