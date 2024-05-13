Lando Norris Opens Up on His Promise to Grandma That He Never Thought Would Be Fulfilled Too Soon

Lando Norris achieved his biggest milestone in F1 two weeks ago when he won the 2024 Miami Grand Prix. Just a few days before that, he made a promise to one of his biggest supporters – his grandmother – but had no idea he would fulfill it so soon.

Norris dedicated his win in Miami to his grandmother as soon as he crossed the chequered flag. In the post-race interview, he revealed the reason behind the same.

“I told her that I was gonna win a race. I didn’t say when. I just said I was gonna win a race. I didn’t think it would be coming this soon, so, I’m just very happy that I was able to do it as quickly as I did.”

Norris’ family has supported him throughout his career, and during his long wait for an F1 win, they kept motivating him and picking him up. After 110 attempts, he managed to stand on the top step of the podium in Miami, but unfortunately, his family was not there to celebrate this occasion with him.

Norris regrets this and insists that he will have one last party with his family before moving on from the Miami victory.

From a sporting point of view, McLaren’s performance boost will help improve Norris’ confidence tenfold, as the Bristol-born driver looks to make himself a Championship contender in the near future.

McLaren gets closer to championship success with Miami GP triumph

McLaren’s victory in Miami signifies more than just Lando Norris’ first race win. The Woking-based outfit is full of optimism, having been on the ascendency since midway into the 2023 campaign.

During Norris’ win two weeks ago, the McL38 looked pound-for-pound the fastest race car on the track. This could spell disaster for Red Bull, who don’t look to be as dominant as they were last year.

Norris himself admitted that his win was the start of something special. He aims to fight Red Bull and Max Verstappen for the Championship next year, and McLaren backs it. The iconic British outfit has its sights set on the top of F1 once again.