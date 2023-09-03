After Much Awaited Success, Ferrari Team Principal Explains How Carlos Sainz Escaped Penalty That Could Have Cost Him Pole Position

Ferrari celebrated a long-awaited victory at the Italian Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz clinching pole position. However, the team encountered a penalty threat during the qualifying session. Ferrari’s team principal, Fred Vasseur, disclosed how Sainz evaded the penalty that could have jeopardized his pole position.

Ferrari has been trying to regain their dominance in Formula 1 since the start of the season. The Italian team has worked tirelessly to improve the performance of their car and achieve pole positions and victories. At the Italian Grand Prix, their efforts finally paid off as they finally found their pace with the car.

As the qualifying session began, Ferrari was under the looming threat of penalties. The FIA ​​race director warned drivers not to follow a maximum delta time of 1 minute 41 seconds during the race. This measure aimed to address traffic issues at Monza and prevent a repeat of the chaotic scenes witnessed during the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari escaped the penalty

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were analyzed for driving too slowly on their out-laps in Q1. But the stewards decided that “no further action” would be taken against them. Ferrari boss Fred Vasser explained. explained that the drivers were allowed to exceed the maximum lap time if they slowed down to let someone pass.

Fred Vasseur supported the stewards’ decision and clarified the situation. Speaking to the press, he stated, “By regulation, you are allowed to exceed if you slow down to let someone go, and that’s what happened.”

In this case, both Leclerc and Sainz were trying to avoid impeding their rivals’ laps, which the stewards deemed as a legitimate reason for exceeding the time limit.

Carlos Sainz: “I’m going to give it everything to get P1”

Carlos Sainz Jr. put Ferrari in pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, beating Max Verstappen by just 0.086 seconds in a thrilling qualifying session at Monza where Charles Leclerc finished third, but he was disappointed not to be able to catch up with his teammate.

The Spaniard said that his intention was to give the race his best after taking the pole position. The challenge posed by Verstappen, who has been consistently fast, is one that the Ferrari driver is well aware of. Sainz wants to take advantage of his good starting spot and put up a strong fight against his rivals.

Talking about this, he said, “Tomorrow I’m going to give it everything to get P1.” Sainz also agrees that Verstappen has shown a better pace over the course of time, but he is still committed to giving it his all.